Responding to the demands raised by a galaxy of intellectuals, Dr Mihir Kanti Choudhuri, Adviser to the State Department of Education and former Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University said, “at a time when the Government is planning to introduce four State universities in different locations, there can be a fifth one here in Barak Valley as well. If the Government decides to plan for another State university in Barak Valley, GC College should be kept in the reckoning.”

Dr Choudhuri, who was the chief guest at the seminar, said that like Lakhimpur College, GC College too has the potential to claim for the status of an autonomous college, and the demand should be raised by the college governing body.

On the other hand, addressing the students and researchers on Bio Science, the veteran academician said that people are utilising natural resources for their need, and most importantly for greed, which is an ominous sign against Mother Nature.

He suggested the young minds to refer to the UNCC suggestions on climate change. Interestingly, the former Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University opined that Indian researchers must acquire a commanding position in order to combat Chinese threat in bio-resource utilisation.

Professor Shankar Ghosh, Vice Chancellor of Kalyani State University delivered the keynote address at the seminar. Dr Sanjib Bhattacharjee, Registrar of Assam University Silchar, Dr Bibash Deb, Principal of the college, Dr Madhumita Dey, organising secretary of the seminar, Dr Dipankar Deb, coordinator of IQAC of the college and other distinguished guests and research scholars attended the inaugural session.

Silchar MP Susmita Dev and Cachar Deputy Commissioner Dr S Laxmanan also delivered speeches.