

Students taking out a rally on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, in Tezpur on Tuesday. – UB Photos Students taking out a rally on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, in Tezpur on Tuesday. – UB Photos

The key resource person for the programme was Subhashish Gogoi, Assistant Professor of the Department of Economics of the college. Gogoi spoke on integrity and unity in diversity. He also answered to the queries of the students.

An oath taking ceremony was also conducted by the NSS Digboi College unit in association with the IOCL (Assam Oil Division) and IQAC of Digboi College about the anti-corruption in Hindi, English and Assamese version.

In the morning hours, a students’ procession was taken out from the India Club Digboi to the Jubilee Field via Digboi Charali with the slogan against anti-corruption supported by IOCL (Assam Oil Division) along with 14 other schools. A slogan contest was also carried out among the students. Pubali Saikia, stood first, Supriya Sarma bagged second prize and Roshan Gupta stood third in HS 2nd year category, while Saurav Choudhary stood first, Sujata Das second and Siba Borah became third in the slogan contest, a release stated.

At Dhubri: To commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was observed in various institutions in Dhubri district on Tuesday.

A ‘Run for Unity’ was also organized from Raja PC Baruah Playground on the occasion, where hundreds of students from various schools and colleges along with officials of district administration and locals took part.

A programme was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra at SP Higher Secondary School to enlighten the youths about the contributions of Sardar Patel towards the Unity of the country. In the programme, DIPRO Bikash Sharma, director of NACARDO Binoy Bhattacharjee along with senior teachers of the school and other dignitaries spoke on various aspects of the life and works of the Iron Man of India.

At Kokrajhar: Commemorating the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founder fathers of the Republic of India, the Kokrajhar district administration observed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a ‘Run for Unity’ involving all sections of society was organised from Kokrajhar Government HS and MP School to its playground via DC’s office and Circuit House.

Deputy Commissioner Niranjan Baruah, while addressing the participants during the flagging off of the Run for Unity, highlighted the importance of unity and mutual harmony and the reasons why this day is celebrated. Deputy Commissioner Baruah administered the pledge to the officials and staff of various offices of the district in the conference hall of the DC’s Office.

SP Rajen Singh, ADCs Pramad Chandra Barman, Debeswar Bora, Additional SP Taburam Pegu, other officers and staff of government offices attended the programme.

At Haflong: The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was observed by the Dima Hasao district administration at Haflong on Tuesday along with rest of the nation to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India for his contribution towards the nation.

A pledge was also taken for the unity among all and to believe in love and harmony without any division of caste and creed. The programme started with the flagging off of the ‘Run for Unity’ by executive member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Kulendra Daulagupu and in presence of executive member Ihuing Pame, Deputy Commissioner Deva Jyoti Hazarika, Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain and other government officials.

Around 300 people participated in the run. At the end of the run, Deputy Commissioner Hazarika thanked all the people for their participation.

Other people who spoke on the occasion were EM Ihuing Pame, SP Ankur Jain and representatives from various apex bodies. The programme was also participated by the representatives of various NGOs, school students, members of the Haflong town committee, teachers and officers and staffs of various departments.