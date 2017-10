National ID athletics



GUWAHATI, Oct 31 - The Indian Athletics Federation will conduct the National Inter District Athletics Championship at Visakhapatnam from November 24 to 26.The secretary of the Assam Athletics Association Pradeep Nunisa has urged all the district associations to contact him before November 5 for further details. The competitions will be held for boys and girls U-14 and 16 years, stated a release.