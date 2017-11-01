NE tennis tourney

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 31 - The Ranjit Dutta Memorial 1st North East India Open Tennis Championship, organised by the Racquets and Balls Tennis Association is going on in full swing at the SAI complex in Paltanbazar here.On the third day of the six-day championship, the pre-quarterfinal matches of the boys U-12 category were going on at the time of filing of this report. Today’s results: (Boys U-12, 2nd Rd) Jjigyashman Hazarika bt Bhaskar J Phukan (5-0), Diganta Dey bt Baibhav Das (5-1), Md Sami Ali bt Subhajit Patra (5-0), Varun A Kalita bt Siddhant Dutta Gupta (5-3), Tushar Paul bt Jiswanga Baruah (5-0). (Boys U-12, pre-quarters) Jyotishman Hazarika bt Samridh Chauhan (6-0), Antariksh Tamuly bt Danish Dutta (6-2), Pritom Baruah bt Jiswanga Baruah (6-1), Hanshad Bona bt Sukhwinder Singh (6-0). (Boys U-14, 2nd Rd) Jigyashman Hazarika bt Bhaskar J Phukan (5-0), Diganta Dey bt Baibhav Das (5-1), Md Sami Ali bt Subhajit Patra (5-0), Varun A Kalita bt Siddhant Dutta Gupta (5-3), Tushar Paul bt Jiswanga Baruah (5-0), Manan Bath bt Aryan Borah (4-1), Harshid Borah bt Jishnu P Das (4-0). (Girls U-14, 2nd Rd) Sahina Khatoon bt Kalpita Chakroborty (5-3), Jwellita Johnson bt Prishmika Saikia (5-0).