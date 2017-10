State U-19 team for UP match

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 31 - The Assam Cricket Association has announced the State U-19 team for the Cooch Behar Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh to be played at Mangaldai from November 5 to 8. Team: Jitumoni Bora (C), Niraj Yadav, Danish Ahmed, Eshaan Ahmed, Nipujit Kalita, Ayush Agarwala (wk), Mukhtar Hussain, Abdul Aziz Khurashi, Abir Chakravorty, Hrishikesh Bora, Risip Mohan, Gunjan Jyoti Deka, Hriday J Das, Gaurav Talukdar (wk), Biraj Chetia. Manager: Albert Handique, coaches: Sandipan Debnath, Souvic Das.