As sports tourism in India is gaining interest, golf tourism is the fact that there has been a recent surge in the interest levels amongst youth, the world over. There are several golf courses of international standard in India with Assam itself having 24 golf courses. Further, golf events held in India also attract domestic and international tourists.

With international tourists expected to grow in the next few years, the organisers of the Panel Discussion feel that India has the right product to meet the need of the visitors. Recognising this potential to develop Golf as a niche tourism product for attracting both International and domestic tourists, the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organising this Panel Discussion, stated a release.