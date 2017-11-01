Sanjoy Bhattacharjee, the Judge of the fast-track Court passed the judgment passing only one comment- the charges levelled against seven accused persons could not be established by the investigating agency.

Kalapana Das, wife of Jitendra Das, a former Sabhadhapti of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parisad was found murdered on April 16, 2015, at their residence Bridhinagar near Khayerpur area.

After the murder, a five-member of SIT leaded by Kamalendu Bhowmik had taken up the investigation into the case to ensure justice to the victim family.

After a long hearing, the fast-track Court passed the judgment acquitting all the accused persons. However, Assistant Public Prosecutor Bhaskar Debbarma was not happy with the verdict and said, “We will challenge the verdict”.