Correspondent
AGARTALA, Oct 31 - In a major development, all the seven accused persons including victim’s husband- Congress turned CPI (M) leader Jitendra Das were acquitted of murder charge by the fast-track Court of West Tripura district on Tuesday.The other accused persons in the sensational Kalapana Das murder case included Atindra Das, Satindra Das, Siddhartha Das , Kalpana Das alias Krishna, Shibu Biswas and Sikha Rani Das.
Sanjoy Bhattacharjee, the Judge of the fast-track Court passed the judgment passing only one comment- the charges levelled against seven accused persons could not be established by the investigating agency.
Kalapana Das, wife of Jitendra Das, a former Sabhadhapti of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parisad was found murdered on April 16, 2015, at their residence Bridhinagar near Khayerpur area.
After the murder, a five-member of SIT leaded by Kamalendu Bhowmik had taken up the investigation into the case to ensure justice to the victim family.
After a long hearing, the fast-track Court passed the judgment acquitting all the accused persons. However, Assistant Public Prosecutor Bhaskar Debbarma was not happy with the verdict and said, “We will challenge the verdict”.