Along with other parts of the State, a ‘Run for Unity’ was organised at Itanagar in the morning from the Police Headquarters (PHQ), Chimpu to Indira Gandhi Park here with the active involvement of people. Later, prizes were given away to the winners.

All the Government offices and Public Sector Undertakings arranged pledge-taking ceremony to observe the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

The Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic, Itanagar observed the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by organising an essay writing competition on the life of Sardar Patel. The students participated with much zeal and enthusiasm. It was organised under the guidance of the Principal Dr A K Tripathy.

At Changlang, DC Wayong Khimhun paid tributes to the portrait of Sardar Patel and administered unity pledge to the participants. He also gave away the prizes to the winners of drawing competition organised on the theme National Unity Day. A lecturer on the contribution of Sardar Patel to the nation was also organized top mark the day.