GREATER NOIDA, Oct 31 - An engineering student from Manipur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation at Kasna here, police said today.The body of Vijendra Mog Jam (22) was found hanging from the window grill at his Sector Beta 2 residence by the police last evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suniti Singh said. He was a B.Tech student at IILM college and was living with two friends, who had both gone to Delhi when he took the extreme step, she said, adding the neighbours informed the police about the incident. – PTI