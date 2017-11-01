“The State Government has failed to respond to our various representations demanding commencement of construction work for the office of Block Development Officer (BDO) at Tsonsa under Tseminyu sub-division,” Kath said.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2012 and the work order was issued after a gap of five years in November last year, but the contractor was yet to commence the construction work, the union president said.

“The union members are restricting the movement of all vehicles on the highway, except paramilitary forces, police, ambulance and emergency services,” he said.

NH-2 connects various districts of Nagaland with the state capital via Wokha district.

The district administration has deployed police personnel and officials at the two ends of the highway to avert any untoward situation.

“Police officers have been deployed at K station and Tsonsa to avoid trouble. The bandh has been peaceful so far,” a senior district official said.

The foundation stone laid for the project has been destroyed by miscreants, KPU adviser Johnny G Rengma rued.

“The union would be compelled to intensify their protest if the government fails to take any measures immediately,” he added. – PTI