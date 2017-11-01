The Students Representative Council election is scheduled for November 9.

Speaking to reporters, Subba alleged that the election authorities have rejected the nomination papers without explaining why.

The college’s Dean Ajay Chhetri, however, defended the election panel’s decision saying that there were disciplinary charges against these students.

He, however, said the three students will be given an opportunity tomorrow to defend themselves before the election authorities.

During the disquiet in college premises, its principal Lily Alley was absent as she was hospitalised due to some health problems, according to Chhetri. – PTI