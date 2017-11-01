|
Mizoram Assembly session from Nov 14
AIZAWL, Oct 31 - The winter session of the Mizoram legislature, summoned by State Governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma to commence from November 14, would be a three-day affair, a senior Assembly Secretariat official today said.Additional Secretary of the State Assembly S R Zokhuma told PTI that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Hiphei, today chalked out detailed programme of the coming session, commencing from November which would be adjourned sine die on November 16.
Zokhuma said the first day would witness obituary reference by the House leader on former Minister Zakhu Hlychho and former Legislator F Lalzuala who died after the last session.
A new proposed legislation – The Mizoram Urban Areas Rent Control Bill, 2017 – would be introduced during the course of the session, he added. – PTI