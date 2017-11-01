

Brig MP Singh and Col Liu Jiang Xun shaking hands during the border meeting.

During the last 25 years, the BPM mechanism has evolved into a vital platform for resolving local issues and fostering confidence with a view to enhance peace and tranquility in the sector.

The Indian delegation was led by Brig MP Singh and the Chinese delegation was led by Col Liu Jiang Xun. The meeting commenced with the hoisting of national flags and rendition of national anthems of both the nations.

This was followed by ceremonial welcome address by both delegation leaders. They also extended greetings and good wishes to each other.

Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment.