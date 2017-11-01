Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 31 - The ruling BJP today claimed that none of its office-bearers is involved in any corruption or nepotism and added that all 27 lakh BJP workers in the State are behind the government in its ongoing anti-corruption drive.State BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami said the people have welcomed the drive launched by both the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and by the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government in Assam to curb graft and nepotism.
He said that many persons involved in nefarious activities during previous years, have been put behind bars during the past three and a half years of the Modi regime and one and a half years of the Sonowal regime.
Goswami said that the Sonowal government has taken stern steps to expose cases of corruption in the APSC, excise department and social welfare department. “Despite all this, there is an effort to malign the image of our government and our party members,” he said.