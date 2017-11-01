In the NF Railway zone, journey time of as many as 37 trains has been reduced. These trains include the Indore-Guwahati Express, the Guwahati-Silchar Fast Passenger, the Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express, the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Express, the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger, the Guwahati-Haibargaon Passenger, the Silghat Town-Guwahati Passenger and the Dibrugarh-Ledo Passenger.

The NFR stated that conventional passenger trains are also being replaced with DEMU rakes, which can accelerate and de-accelerate faster than conventional passenger trains.