New train timings
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 31 - A new time table for all passenger trains of the Indian Railways will come into effect from tomorrow. This year, besides regularising certain services, the focus has been put on increasing the speed of different passenger trains, said an official statement.
In the NF Railway zone, journey time of as many as 37 trains has been reduced. These trains include the Indore-Guwahati Express, the Guwahati-Silchar Fast Passenger, the Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express, the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Express, the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger, the Guwahati-Haibargaon Passenger, the Silghat Town-Guwahati Passenger and the Dibrugarh-Ledo Passenger.
The NFR stated that conventional passenger trains are also being replaced with DEMU rakes, which can accelerate and de-accelerate faster than conventional passenger trains.