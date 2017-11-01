Film personality Mrinal Kanti Das remembered



GUWAHATI, Oct 31 - Film personality and mountaineer of national repute Mrinal Kanti Das, who died in a tragic accident in 2004 at the age of 37, was remembered today by his close friends and admirers at the Guwahati Press Club, stated a press release.An informal meeting organised by the Mrinal Kanti Foundation on his birth anniversary today resolved to urge the government to institute an award in the memory of Das who brought laurels to Assam through his brilliant cinematographic achievements in two Assamese films – Adahya and Raag Birag. The meeting also resolved to make a proposal for instituting an award in the field of adventure sports in the memory of Das who created a national record by being the first Indian who ascended the Mt Menthosa (21,150 ft) in the western Himalayas. Anchored by Ruby Das, wife of Mrinal Kanti Das, the meeting was addressed by Pran Gopal Bhagawati, Moulinath Sarma, Rupam Barua, Ranen Kr Goswami, Nava Thakuria, Dr Jyotishman Das, Pranab Doloi, Debajit Hazarika, Prarthana Saikia and Anindita Choudhury.