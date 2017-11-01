“All State government employees must work with integrity and dedication. You must improve your skills to suit the requirements of modern-day work culture and be motivated by a sense of social responsibility while discharging your duties,” Sonowal urged the government employees in the programme.

The Chief Minister further underlined the State government’s unabated fight against corruption to ensure good governance and make administration more accountable and transparent. “Earlier people failed to get proper benefit of government schemes due to a weak administrative mechanism. We have given more importance to providing justice and a dignified life to every citizen,” he added.

Recalling the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to strengthen unity in the nation, the Chief Minister urged the people to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to make “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”. He also called upon the people to boost the government’s efforts to strengthen social and cultural unity amongst different communities of the State.

Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his speech said the government employees play an important role in the implementation of various schemes. He mentioned that the State government also gives due importance to their contribution and has taken up different schemes for their benefit.

Dr Sarma informed that the government has made an expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore for implementing the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and to release the arrears. He also said that the permanent State government employees can now avail the benefits of the ‘Apon Ghar’ scheme after completing one year of service. He also stated that the State government would take up schemes for the unemployed also in collaboration with the SBI. Chief General Manager of SBI, NE region PVSLN Murthy delivered the welcome speech of the programme.