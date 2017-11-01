Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 31 - Three persons were injured when a tree suddenly got uprooted and fell down on the road near the Kamrup (Metro) DC office here this afternoon.The incident took place around 2.30 pm, said an official of the district administration.
Among the injured were a woman and a child. They were passing through the area when the incident happened, but none of them came directly under the falling tree.
All the injured persons were taken to the MMCH for treatment, he added.
The official further said the tree that got uprooted was an old one.