An active member of the ASEB Engineers’ Association, Goswami was a life member of the anti-superstition organisation Ellora Vigyan Mancha (EVM) too. Besides, he was a member of the Institution of Engineers (India).

Actively associated with the Association for the Historically Dispersed People of Assam (ASHDIPA), an organisation working for the historically dispersed people of Assam, who are now living in Myanmar and Bangladesh, Goswami was also a founder of the Sahapathi, 1978 JB College HS Batch.

After doing his B E from the Jorhat Engineering College in 1984, Goswami joined the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) in 1986. He was the driving force behind the APDCL’s Smart Meter Project.

ASEB Engineers’ Association general secretary Utpal Gohain, while mourning the untimely demise of Goswami, described him as a ‘man of prudence’ and lauded the contributions he has made to the State’s power sector. A dedicated power engineer, Goswami was very much concerned about the issue of electrical safety and was constantly engaged in his search for ways and means to improve the functioning of the State’s power sector, Gohain said.

EVM general secretary Kamalesh Gupta also mourned the death of Goswami, who pledged his body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). But following the post-mortem examination done on his body, the GMCH authorities could not accept his body on medical ground. However, his corneas were retrieved, Gupta said.

Gauhati Cine Club secretary Madhurima Barua, who was also a batchmate of Goswami at the JB College, termed the demise of Goswami as a great loss.

Goswami leaves behind two daughters, his mother and a host of relatives, besides his wife Archana Goswami, who is a teacher at the Assam Engineering Institute here.