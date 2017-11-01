

NDRF and SDRF personnel taking part in a mock drill organised by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, at the Srimanta Shankar Academy Higher Secondary School in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT Photo NDRF and SDRF personnel taking part in a mock drill organised by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, at the Srimanta Shankar Academy Higher Secondary School in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT Photo

School Principal Geeta Dutta Baruah emphasised the need to raise awareness so that the students are able to help people in need during times of crisis and be better prepared.

RS Gill, Second in Command NDRF; Pranay Bordoloi, Managing Editor DY365 and AP Raut, DGP and Director Fire & Emergency Service were present during the session.