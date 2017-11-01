|
Mock drill on earthquake
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 31 - A mock disaster preparedness drill was organised today by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup (M) at the Srimanta Shankar Academy, Dispur. The drill took place in association with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire & Emergency Services and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).Students from Class IV to Class XII took part in the ‘Mock Exercise on Earthquake’ where a mobile medical unit was stationed. NDRF personnel demonstrated how to meet an emergency and the various first-aid skills required when any disaster strikes. The participating students emulated the skills through learning by doing module.
NDRF and SDRF personnel taking part in a mock drill organised by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, at the Srimanta Shankar Academy Higher Secondary School in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT Photo
School Principal Geeta Dutta Baruah emphasised the need to raise awareness so that the students are able to help people in need during times of crisis and be better prepared.
RS Gill, Second in Command NDRF; Pranay Bordoloi, Managing Editor DY365 and AP Raut, DGP and Director Fire & Emergency Service were present during the session.