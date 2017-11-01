



Talking to The Assam Tribune before the release of the movie, Borua said that the message is loud and clear: ‘Adopt a girl child, give her a life.’ Shot in Mumbai and Guwahati, the movie is presumed to the director’s bold take on societal stereotypes.

“I had this movie in mind, about a father, an adopted daughter and a book store, and the story should hit the sleeping consciousness of the people, especially the way girls are looked upon and the reservation surrounding adoption,” Borua said.

“I really hope that people contemplating adoption of a child, or those still in two minds, will have a clearer and positive thought process going after watching the movie,” the filmmaker said.

On the challenges he faced, Borua said, “The challenge was to create the foil, the contrasting other end, the dark sub-plot, which should make the beauty of this father-daughter relationship stand out.”

“The Curiosity Shop is an urban narrative set in contemporary Guwahati. Anyone living in Guwahati, or for that matter any other urban centre in South Asia, will immediately identify with the characters of The Curiosity Shop and the predicaments that they find themselves in,” Borua said.

The two-and-half hour long movie stars Upamanyu Boruwa, Debasmita Borgohain (as Hope, the adopted daughter in the movie), Anupjyoti Choudhury, Krishna Sarma and Ribhu Ranjan Baruah among others.

The movie also aims to throw light on the work of American Baptist missionaries Miles Bronson and Nathan Brown, who contributed immensely towards saving the Assamese language at a difficult time in our history beginning the 1830s.

“As far as title of the movie goes, it is my little tribute to Charles Dickens. The Curiosity Shop’ is a vintage bookstore set up in 1965 by the paternal uncle of the film’s protagonist, in loving memory of his favourite Dickens novel ‘The Old Curiosity Shop’.