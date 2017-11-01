

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: A Run for Unity’ programme, at the Latasil field in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: A Run for Unity’ programme, at the Latasil field in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Dr Baruah referred to American journalist William Shirer who talked highly of Sardar Patel and rated him to be the most influential figure in India, next to Mahatma Gandhi.

Throwing light on Sardar Patel’s life and political career as freedom fighter, and later as the first deputy prime minister and first home minister of independent India, Dr Baruah showed how close an accomplice and confidant Sardar Patel was to Mahatma Gandhi. The Iron Man of India played a crucial role in India’s fight for independence at different stages, like the Non-cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Quit India Movement and Peasants’ Movement in Gujarat, she further said.

Earlier on the occasion, the College Principal Dr Sikhamoni Konwar spoke on the sacrifices made by Sardar Patel and urged all to emulate him and work for national unity and integrity.

Assistant professors Dr Kanan Medhi Patgiri, Dr Saswati Baruah Bhuyan and Dr Anup Kr Deka, and many students also shared their views on Sardar Patel.

The day was also marked by a training programme organised by the college’s Bharat Scouts and Guides Unit. The programme was conducted by Ranajit Basu, State Organising Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Assam. As many as 30 students of the college took part in the daylong training programme.

Earlier a lecture titled ‘Bharat Scouts and Guides – a Platform for Social Service’ by Ranajit Basu was held in the inaugural session of the event. Basu spoke in detail on Lord Baden-Powell and Lady Baden-Powell and how they founded Scouts and Guides to serve humanity at large.

Dr Konwar threw light on the role played by Bharat Scouts and Guides in serving society in general. The programme was anchored and conducted by the college’s Bharat Scout and Guides coordinators Biju Rajkhowa and Rajab Ali.

At Beltola College: Beltola College observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel today.

On the occasion all the teaching and non-teaching staff and students, especially the NSS volunteers and Students’ Union of Beltola College created a giant human chain to symbolise national unity. A cleanliness drive was also conducted to symbolise swachchata or cleanliness of heart.

The programme started with the cleaning of an area by Dr Ajit Borkotoky, Principal of the college. It was conducted under the in-chargeship of Rashmirekha Hazarika, Assistant Professor and Kamaruj Jaman, Programme Officer, NSS Unit, Beltola College.

The programme threw light on the life and works of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel along with the sacrifices he made during the freedom struggle.

Ekta Diwas at RSC: The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Guwahati today observed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) at its Khanapara premises here.

On the occasion, the staff of RSC and others took a pledge which was administered by project coordinator Basudev Mandal.

A drawing and poster competition for school children was held on the occasion. There was also a quiz programme and prize distribution ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Maligaon-headquartered NF Railway also observed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas today.