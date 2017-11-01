As the ATDA remained dormant for past several years, it severely hit many small tribal communities. The Chief Minister’s instruction will pave the way for strengthening these tribal communities and help them reap the benefit of the welfare schemes of the government.

“The tribal people are the sons of the soil. They are the precious jewels in the socio-cultural mosaic of the State. The Government of Assam is committed to ensure social security and development of each of the tribal community,” Sonowal said while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the ATDA at Janata Bhawan here.

Further, to add more teeth to the ATDA, Sonowal directed the WPT&BC department to list down the tribal communities and the population who fall outside the jurisdiction of the BTAD and the autonomous councils.