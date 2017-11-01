Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that this year had witnessed unprecedented floods and the rainfall was more than 100 per cent higher than that in the preceding months during the same period of time. As a result, he said, the damage was colossal and the relief and rehabilitation operations also got disrupted.

Dr Singh said that a high-level committee has also been constituted to monitor the flood-related operations and plan a future roadmap to avoid such situations.

Dr Singh also recalled that not only had the Prime Minister been monitoring the flood situation right from day one, he was also personally calling up the Chief Ministers of the states concerned for latest feedback and offered important tips and advice.

Meanwhile, earlier today, senior Sikkim leader and Member of Parliament PD Rai called on Dr Singh and updated him about preparations for the upcoming ‘Startup Conference’ to be held in Gangtok on November 24.

The first-ever airport at Sikkim coming up at Pakyong is ready to become operational soon, informed Dr Singh.