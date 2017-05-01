In Nalbari district, the adult JE vaccination programme was launched by Mallika Medhi, Director of Health and Family Welfare, who is also the Joint Secretary of the department, at a function held at Nalbari Hari Mandir health centre this morning.

The Director was administered an anti-JE vaccine in the inauguration camp. Launching the programme, she called upon the people of this age group to extend their cooperation to fight against the dreaded disease. Medhi added that the Health Department team would visit every village in the selected districts to ensure that no person in the targeted group is left out.

The meeting, presided over by Chandra Kalita, president of Nalbari Hari Mandir Committee, was addressed by Dr Ruplal Nunisa, Joint Director, Health Services (UIP), Biman Kusum Choudhury, State cold chain officer, Udayaditya Gogoi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Chittaranjan Pathak, Joint Director, Health Services, Nalbari, and Dr Pratul Chakravarty, Additional CMHO, among others.

It may be mentioned here that the JE vaccination programme was conducted from 2006-2007 to 2015-2016 among children aged between 1 to 15 years.

A total of 86,53,207 children of 27 districts including Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup Rural, Nagaon, Barpeta, Darrang, Goalpara, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Karimganj, Baksa and Kokrajhar were covered.

On the other hand, the adult JE vaccination was launched in 2013-2014, and it has so far covered 18 districts.

Bongaigaon Correspondent adds: There is no specific treatment for Japanese Encephalitis and doctors only provide symptomatic treatment to regulate the action of the causal virus which affects the central nervous system with permanent disability in some parts of the body. So, prevention is the only cure of the disease, said Dr Sayad Imdadullah, District Joint Director of Health, while launching the JE vaccination programme for adults in Bongaigaon district on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu inaugurated the programme at the Block Health Centre in the town. In his address, he called upon the health workers to cover more people under the vaccination drive, in which a population of 3,86,681 in the age group of 15-65 years will be targeted.

Pregnant women, malnourished children having acute infection, persons suffering from liver, heart, kidney or allergy problems, those hypersensitive to kanamycine or gentamicine, HIV-infected patients and those who are above 65 years will be excluded from the vaccination drive, the Health Department said. The vaccines will be available at all health and anganwadi centres, besides some other specific places in the district, till May 20.