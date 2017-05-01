The team yesterday visited the Merapani area of Golaghat district where Naga miscreants allegedly destroyed plantations a couple of days back.

Circle inspectors, border magistrates and other senior officials were part of the visiting team, which interacted with locals in a bid to reassure them. The officials also visited the border posts and asked the personnel posted there to be on alert.

The team today visited the Uriamghat border in ‘B’ sector where Nagaland Police had made an attempt to shift their camp to a place inside Assam territory.

Locals said Nagaland Police had made the bid to shift their camp at Chandelsingh on the other side of the border to Ramam Basti, a place which had witnessed large-scale violence a few years back. The move was, however, thwarted by the authorities concerned from Assam.

The Assam Police team took stock of the prevailing situation. It also surveyed the damage wrought by storms at the border posts.