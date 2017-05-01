The sources added that Sonowal would arrive at the Silchar airport and leave for Hailakandi, where he would address a meeting of BJP functionaries ahead of the all-important Panchayat elections. He will also interact with the officials of the district administration and those of other departments.

The Chief Minister will also visit the international border areas at Karimganj adjoining Bangladesh. On Wednesday, he will address a meeting of BJP workers at the District Library auditorium before leaving for Silchar.