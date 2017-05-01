Elderly woman files police complaint against her sons

Correspondent

RANGIYA, April 30 - Unable to bear the mental trauma and physical torture inflicted by her four sons, Amulya Kalita, an octogenarian woman hailing from Balagaon Garbhitar village under the Rangiya PS, has lodged a complaint with the police here, seeking action against her sons who have allegedly abandoned her in order to grab her property. The elderly woman has allegedly been left to fend for herself. According to the complaint, after her husband’s death, Kalita’s sons have been misbehaving with her and even inflicting physical and mental torture on her. Kalita has been living separately with her younger daughter, who is looking after her mother and earning their livelihood by working in a stone crushing unit.