Teron also mentioned about the assurance letter given on implementation of autonomous State for the two hill districts on May 6, 2013. The JACAS leader revealed that the then national president of BJP and present Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a public meeting at Haflong in Dima Hasao in 2008 and in an election rally at Dokmoka on March 30, 2014 and LK Advani in an election rally at Kheroni on March 25, 2009 respectively had committed to implement Article 244 (A) if they came to power. Despite their coming to power at the Centre as well as in the State, the ruling BJP Governments have not fulfilled their promises, he alleged.

Teron also said that believing BJP’s commitment, the people of Karbi Anglong as well as Dima Hasao voted for it in the 2014 Parliamentary elections and the 2016 Assam Assembly elections. Though talks were started between the Centre and JACAS on the issue, but no concrete result has come up yet, Teron said.

On the other hand, the Government is showing keen interest on the issues of granting of ST (H) status to Bodos living in Karbi Anglong, granting of citizenship to Bangladeshi Hindu immigrants and granting of ST status to six communities in Assam but in case of issues of Karbis, BJP is showing its indifference, the JACAS chairman said.

Besides, Teron also criticised the decision taken on the Assamese subject as compulsory up to class IX-X by the State Government.