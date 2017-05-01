The Morigaon District Tribal Sangha met Brahma and submitted a memorandum on the unprecedented situation in tribal belts and blocks of Morigaon district arising out of illegal encroachment of land by doubtful citizens. The memorandum said that the Constitution of India legally sanctioned the provisions to protect the tribal people by creating tribal belts and blocks from land hungry outsiders as well as from the immigrants from Bangladesh. But the loopholes in the Chapter-10 of the Assam Land and Revenue (Regulation) Act 1886, have provided chances for its exploitation and use it to further one’s self interest. Therefore, a major chunk of land from tribal belts and blocks have already been grabbed by non bonafide people or sometimes by the Government itself, the memorandum alleged.

Chapter-10 of the Assam Land Revenue (Regulation) Act 1886 has totally failed to protect the land in tribal areas and large scale land alienation is still going on unabated, the memorandum added. The Morigaon district has seven tribal blocks covering 1,30,013 bighas of land. But due to the loopholes in the Act, the bonafide people are being outnumbered by the illegal encroachers, the memorandum said. The Morigaon District Tribal Sangha demanded from the Chairman that the tribal land policy should be comprehensively reviewed after consultations with Tribal organisations of Assam and Tribal civil society to declare a new tribal land policy of Assam and constitute a State-Level Chapter-10 implementation committee for proper implementation of the said Act. The Tribal body further demanded that the State Government should restore all the lost tribal territories and return it to the legal owners of the land as per UN Dhebor Commission Report, 1950. The Tribal Sangha strongly demanded to evict all illegal settlers from tribal belts and blocks and also promulgation of law to be enacted to stop leasing and giving power of attorney of land to non-bonafide people in tribal belts and blocks. It also demanded to implement the Scheduled Tribes Forest Dwellers and other traditional Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. The Sangha also demanded immediate transfer of the land power to the Tiwa Autonomous Council by implementing Section 18 and Sub Clause 24 of TAC Act,1995 (as amended in 2005).