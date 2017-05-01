The police case (No. 85/17) under Section 4 of the POCSO Act has been invoked against the accused boy, who is also believed to be a minor from the area. The crime came to light after Childline volunteers of North East Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses (NESPYM) from Dibrugarh rescued the seven-month pregnant girl from the house of the accused boy. The family members of the victim and the local community on finding the girl pregnant had handed over the victim to the boy’s family after holding meeting with members from the accused family.

The minor girl, who the Childline volunteers said was malnourished and anaemic, was rushed to the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department, Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) here, where she delivered a baby girl weighing 1.3 kg.

Meanwhile, the accused boy is missing as police have not been able to trace him. The Childline volunteers are also hunting for a suitable home for a longtime rehabilitation of the mother and the baby.

Monalisa Bora, Centre Coordinator of NESPYM Childline here has called upon the general public to dial toll free number 1098 for assistance from Childline incase of crimes against children.