Udit Gogoi wins national tennis tourney



GUWAHATI, April 30 - Udit Gogoi of Assam got the better of Aman Ayub Khan of Telangana 6/2, 6/4 to clinch the U-16 boys title of the National Series Tennis Tournament at Hyderabad. He is also the lone player selected from India to participate in the LFTA (Longines Future Tennis Aces) tournament for the 14 years age group to be held in Paris one week prior to the start of the French Open. This is a development programme of the Roland Garros where the top eligible players from different countries are invited to participate, stated an All Assam Tennis Association press release.