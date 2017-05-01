Electing to bat, Royal Cricket Academy boys posted a total of 174 runs before being bundled out in 47.1 overs. Sayan Ansari top scored for his side with a knock of 51 runs while Shivam Mittal chipped in with 33 runs. Sambhav Jain and Pranjyoti Das scalped three wickets each.

In reply, Goalpara DSA batsmen got past the target losing eight wickets in 47.5 overs. Gourab Thakuria top scored for his side with 53 runs which also earned him the man of the match award. Sahid Ali picked up three wickets conceding 18 runs while Harshit Raj scalped two wickets giving away 39 runs.

Brief scores: Royal CA 174/10 in 47.1 overs (Sayan Ansari 51, Shivam Mittal 33, Sahid Ali 21; Sambhav Jain 3/22, Pranjyoti Das 3/12). Goalpara DSA Cricket Academy 175/8 in 47.5 overs (Gourab Thakuria 53, Sambhav Jain 19, Tanmoy Kalita 14 n.o; Sahid Ali 3/18, Harshit Raj 2/39).