Altogether, 320 students from various schools of the district attended the event.

The programme began with a brief account on the life of late Khandu by one of Tawang’s most recognised public speakers, Ngawang Chota of the All India Radio (AIR), highlighting his life’s journey from being born in a humble family to how he later dedicated his life to the service of the poor.

Two short films, including one by local renowned filmmaker and actor Sangey Tashi, on late Khandu were also screened depicting his life’s story from working in the intelligence services to achieve the height of leadership in state politics.

The students were taken on a tour of the museum by the museums’ guides; briefing them on the various achievements of late Khandu .

Students later offered prayers and paid homage at the cremation site of late Khandu. Earlier in the morning, lamas also offered memorial prayers at the Jangchub Choeten in the presence of family members and well wisher of late Khandu.

At Itanagar, the Postal Department brought out a ‘special cover’ on former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu to commemorate late Khandu’s contributions in development of Arunachal, on his 6th death anniversary.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while releasing the special cover in presence of Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra and Parliamentary Secretary for Health & Family Welfare Phurpa Tsering, thanked the Postal Department for bringing out the special cover in memory of his late father honouring his developmental works.

Recalling the developmental activities of late Khandu, the CM said, “All the major development projects of the state that we see today were started during his tenure. Now almost all of these projects are completed while few are on the verge of completion.”