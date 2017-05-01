A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Nagaland Government (Department of Transport), Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Kohima on Friday.

With the setting up of the centre, all “in-use” transport vehicles (commercial) would be inspected and certified for safety and emission compliance as per CMVR, 1989 at the I&C centre, ICAT project manager Ashish Kumar said.

Commissioner secretary Neihu C Thur, joint secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Abhay Damle and manager project (I&C-ICAT) Ashish Kumar signed the MoU on behalf of the State Government, Government of India and ICAT.

Kumar also informed that Nagaland was listed in the second phase of the project.

For the first two years, MoRTH would provide equipment, technical services, automation software and networking, construction of building and establishment of utilities and cost of operation.

After the end of two years, the centre would be handed over to the State Government where the Department of Transport would identify a suitable agency/private partner for operating it, he added.

Transport commissioner Elias T Lotha said the main objective of the centre is to “save lives” and to avert accidents, check environmental pollution and vehicular emission.