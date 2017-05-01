In tune with the rest of the world and to encourage the professionals, the NSVC selected Inato Zhimomi, Deputy Director, as the best veterinarian of 2017.

Addressing the programme, Parliamentary Secretary AH& VS Chuba Longkumar said veterinarians play an important role in protecting global health.

“Celebration of such a day is very much needed for our state to spread awareness and importance of veterinary science,” he said.

He also called upon the veterinarians to be devoted, sincere and to keep themselves updated with the latest technology and information.

Veterinarians play a vital role in economic growth as animal husbandry is an integral component of Indian agriculture supporting livelihood of more than two third of rural population, Longkumar said.

He added that one should go beyond the treatment of animal illnesses and start implementation of preventive measures such as housing, nutrition, cleaning and environmental sanitation.

In his address, Chairman of Development of Authority of Nagaland Longriniken stressed that veterinary profession is one of the most valued professions in the world. Longriniken, a veterinarian himself, went on to say that as professionals one must be sincere, honest, courageous, enduring and hardworking as we work on extremely difficult condition and situation.