However there was no report of any human casualty. Many houses under Singjamei Keishamthong and Thongju constituencies all under greater Imphal areas were badly affected.

A big banyan tree was also uprooted causing inconvenience to the commuters in Imphal East district, while several electric poles were damaged in Singjamei area in Imphal West district. Employees of the state electricity department are working hard to restore power supply.

Meanwhile, the state health minister Langpoklakpam Jayentakumar Singh, who represents Keishamthong constituency, assured all necessary help from the government side.