“Modalities will be worked out to start bus service next month and it will be owned and run by the State transport department at the initial phase,” an official source said.

Initially, the MST will operate on 14 routes, connecting Imphal with all the districts namely- Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Noney, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Thoubal, Kakching, Chandel and Tengnoupal.

The state authority also decided to create one post of Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and one post of Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) to closely monitor the traffic management in the state capital.

In addition to that, traffic police will be posted and attached to all other district SPs.

Besides there are also plans of developing footbridges at important junctions in Imphal for the pedestrians.