The CJAC said that an indefinite strike would be launched in the government offices in Mizoram-Myanmar border Champhai town from May 3. However, educational institutions and banks will be exempted from the indefinite strike.

The meeting decided that on May 1 and 2 would be “preparatory days” for the people to buy food grains. “An indefinite strike in all government offices would be called from May 3 demanding posting of more doctors at Champahi District Hospital,” a leader of CJAC said, adding that the strike however will not affect educational institutions and commercial banks.

Meanwhile, CJAC has called a public meeting of all civil societies operated in Champhai town on May 1 to chalk out strategies.

It may be recalled that Mizo Students’ Federation had also launched an agitation on April 18 in protest against shortage of doctors.