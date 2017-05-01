Newmai News
AIZAWL, April 30 - The Champhai Joint Action Committee (CJAC) has decided to intensify its agitation in view of shortage of doctors in the area.
The CJAC said that an indefinite strike would be launched in the government offices in Mizoram-Myanmar border Champhai town from May 3. However, educational institutions and banks will be exempted from the indefinite strike.
The meeting decided that on May 1 and 2 would be “preparatory days” for the people to buy food grains. “An indefinite strike in all government offices would be called from May 3 demanding posting of more doctors at Champahi District Hospital,” a leader of CJAC said, adding that the strike however will not affect educational institutions and commercial banks.
Meanwhile, CJAC has called a public meeting of all civil societies operated in Champhai town on May 1 to chalk out strategies.
It may be recalled that Mizo Students’ Federation had also launched an agitation on April 18 in protest against shortage of doctors.