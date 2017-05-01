The minister was addressing a gathering of village chiefs and public under the auspices of Kuki Chiefs’ Association (KCA), Chandel yesterday, he said that the new government has taken a slew of initiates to develop the state. “We need a peaceful atmosphere for which people support is a must,” he said. He, however, said that some issues have slowed the progress in the state.

He appealed to the people to contribute their might in order to bring peace, harmony and overall development in the state.

The minister also sought cooperation from the district administration in streamlining various projects and schemes.