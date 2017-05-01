In a press release, the BJP, Nagaland unit said that many members expressed shock and unhappiness that some speakers in churches and conventions had spoken about their doubt on the secular credentials of the BJP.

“The BJP is a secular political party and its main agenda is for development of the nation with special focus on the North-east. The BJP Nagaland will support the secular credentials and programmes”, it added.

The BJP, Nagaland unit has full support the Naga peace process and urged the Central government to expedite peace talks.

Meanwhile, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has said that Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) will form the next government in Nagaland.

“The party rank and file of the NPF remains steadfast under the leadership of party president Shurhozelie Liezietsu and we do not have an iota of doubt that the NPF-led DAN shall form the next government after the elections in 2018,” the NPF statement added. It then appealed to the general public not to be swayed away by “absurd political propaganda spread by politically-vested interests”.