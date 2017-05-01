

A police team from Kagpokpi district launching an operation at Changoubung area on Sunday. – Photo: Newmai News

The incident took place near Kangpokpi town, about 45 km north of here when the oil tankers were passing the area on their way to Imphal from Khatkhati oil depot, police sources said.

The attackers fired around 7/8 rounds of gun shots during the attack. The injured driver has been identified as Raju Karki. Police has conducted a combing operation in the Changoubung area soon after the incident.