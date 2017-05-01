



“The GHADC has begun cadastral survey of its area. The revenue department has provided staff to assist the council in this important process,” Kharshiing said.

There is no cadastral survey of Meghalaya, therefore not much is known about the land holdings in the state. There are only maps from the British era, which the traditional chiefs have and based on these different areas are demarcated.

This in a state where the land tenure system is one of the most complicated in the country. There are three kinds of land holdings. Land could be privately owned like in anywhere else in the country.

The other two categories of land holdings are the most complicated, which are community or Raid land and Clan lands. In community land, the land can be allotted to anyone living in the area, but if these lands remain unutilised for a period of two-three years the land reverts to the community.

Cadastral survey has been opposed by the chiefs and the people are of the view that the government would start imposing tax and also fearing land alienation.

“It is very important that some sort of mapping is conducted of the land holdings. The revenue department is conducting awareness programmes on the benefits of having maps,” the Chairman of the Planning Board said.

In this regard, the Jaintia Hills Autonomous district Council has also shown interest to begin cadastral survey. “Some Dolois (chiefs) informed about areas of differences in their elakas (Traditional areas of administration.) We suggested that surveys be conducted and these areas of differences could be highlighted in the maps,” Kharshiing added.

He hoped that in Jaintia Hills too such survey would begin soon. But, in Khasi Hills there is still no clear signal from the chiefs. “Some of the traditional heads do understand the benefits of such surveys but they still need some more convincing,” he added.