This was the third batch of 2017-18 EDP training imparted to 23 beneficiaries under PMEGP of the district who desire to be entrepreneurs in the fields of fashion designing, tailoring and readymade garments, steel fabrication, hotel management, beauty parlour management, tent house and event management.

The training was conducted under the guidance and coordination of Sukanti Ranjan Bhattacharjee, faculty of the institute.

Earlier, the event was inaugurated by Jagat Chandra Mali, Senior Manager of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Regional Office Guwahati on April 24.

The valedictory programme was attended by Kamal Bhowmik, Regional Manager of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Regional Office Guwahati and M Dutta Hazarika, Project Manager of DICC, Kamrup (Metro) along with other dignitaries to boost the morale of the trainees.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries encouraged the trainees to establish their new enterprises as soon as possible and to generate at least one employment against an investment of Rs 1 lakh. They also advised the trainees to maintain good relation with their bankers.

DC Nath, Director of the institute, stated that loan amount totalling Rs 94.80 lakh had been sanctioned to the trainees by various branches of AGVB, SBI, BOI, UBI, CBI, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Indian Bank for their self-employment as well as generation of employment.