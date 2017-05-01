Inaugurating the workshop, Minister for Information Technology Keshab Mahanta said that the present Government is making all efforts for providing IT infrastructure throughout Assam with special emphasis on the rural areas. He laid stress on substantial use of information technology to make Assam technologically advanced and to adapt the latest technology for uplift of society.

Mahanta further stressed on digital literacy at the village level and informed that the Village Knowledge Centre will be the entry point of the mega mission viz. CMSGUY. He also sought cooperation from all concerned for timebound implementation of the digital literacy agenda of the present Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Guwahati-IIT Prof Gautam Baruah suggested to the Government to prepare plans in such a way that those can be implemented by adapting new and latest technology. Prof Baruah further suggested developing data content in local languages so that the rural people can take the benefit in actual terms.

Attending the workshop, Additional Chief Secretary (in-charge) Finance, VB Pyarelal and Additional Chief Secretary (incharge) Information Technology, Alok Kumar spoke on various aspects of the mission of transforming the rural economy and providing IT platform to all.

In the day-long technical session, representatives from various Government and non- Government organisations like NABARD, Yes Bank, Vodafone, SAHAJ e- village, NIC, NESAC and Akruti through presentations elaborately discussed the process of bringing digital skills and technology to the villages.

Earlier, MD of AMTRON MK Yadava welcomed the participants and presented a brief outline of the roadmap of the new mega initiative of the present Government.