Skill honing training centre for girls opened



GUWAHATI, April 30 - The Skill Development and Training Centre of Assam Centre for Rural Development, an NGO, was formally launched at village Borpotima at Rani Block in Kamrup district on Friday. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Kenko Sone, Minister of Economics, Embassy of Japan, and Kyoko Nishimura, Development Consultant of CGP, Embassy of Japan, a press release stated. The Embassy of Japan has financially supported the NGO under its Grassroots Development Project in constructing the building of the Skill Development and Training Centre for adolescent, school dropout girls of the area which is inhabited by poor tribal and backward communities. The centre has facilities for training in computer application, tailoring and fashion designing, handloom, and life skill development.