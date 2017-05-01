Students, research scholars and environment enthusiasts of the Civil Engineering Department from ADBU as well as from IIT-Guwahati participated in the symposium. Professor Rajib Kumar Bhattacharjya from IIT-Guwahati and Dr Bibhash Sarma from Assam Engineering College were invited as resource person and speaker for this one-day event.

The purpose of the symposium was to raise awareness amongst the participants about the present climate change, the challenges and risks it presents, and finally the opportunities that can be explored with respect to the hydrology of the mighty Brahmaputra.

The symposium provided the participants an opportunity to learn, identify ways to play an even more active role in addressing climate change, as well as work together in identifying further opportunities.

An interactive session was also held after the symposium where the experts shared their views and suggestions.