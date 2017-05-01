The death anniversary of Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha and the cultural congregation of the Matak community will be held at Jerai playground in Dibrugarh district from May 24 to 27.

Chief Minister Sonowal has asked his media adviser, Hrishikesh Goswami, to look after the arrangements for the programme.

The Matak community was represented in the meeting by MLA Binod Hazarika, Anup Chetia, Dr Birendra Kumar Gohain, Managing Director of Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company, Punakon Baruah, general secretary of All Assam Matak Sanmilan, Kajal Gohain, president and secretary of Matak Rajbonsha Unnayan Samiti Hemanta Gohain and Saroj Gohain, and members of Matak Yuba Sanmilan.