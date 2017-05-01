Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, April 30 - The 212th death anniversary of Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha, who was the king of the historic Matak kingdom, will be observed as a government programme. An award in his name will also be instituted. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting held between Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and representatives of the Matak community at the Chief Minister’s office here.
The death anniversary of Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha and the cultural congregation of the Matak community will be held at Jerai playground in Dibrugarh district from May 24 to 27.
Chief Minister Sonowal has asked his media adviser, Hrishikesh Goswami, to look after the arrangements for the programme.
The Matak community was represented in the meeting by MLA Binod Hazarika, Anup Chetia, Dr Birendra Kumar Gohain, Managing Director of Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company, Punakon Baruah, general secretary of All Assam Matak Sanmilan, Kajal Gohain, president and secretary of Matak Rajbonsha Unnayan Samiti Hemanta Gohain and Saroj Gohain, and members of Matak Yuba Sanmilan.