The award was presented by Union Minister of State (in-charge), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan to Team NRL led by MD, P Padmanabhan in the presence of Petroleum Secretary KD Tripathi and other ministry officials at the 21st Refinery Technology Meet held at Vishakhapatnam from April 20 to 22.

The award selection committee was constituted by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“The award assumes significance since it recognises refineries with best performance in carbon dioxide emissions and brings to the fore NRL’s environment-friendly credentials while speaking volumes about the company’s commitment towards maintaining the fragile ecological balance,” a statement from NRL said.

As per statistics available, the hydrocarbon industry contributes to about 3-5 per cent of the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the country and reducing the same would go a long way in offsetting global warming.