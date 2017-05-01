The Authority has also started making efforts to engage officers at the grassroot level in the process of planning to deal with floods.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, the State Project Coordinator of the Disaster Management Authority, RP Baruah, said that recently, the preparedness of government agencies to deal with floods was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary. Efforts were made to involve project officers of all the revenue circles as well as the officers of the PWD, Water Resources, Health and Police departments in the process so that all the plans could be put into place with inputs from the grassroot level.

Baruah revealed that on the basis of the requirements sent by the districts, around 200 rubber and fibre glass boats, more than 330 tents, 27 tower lights, 6,000 life jackets, 27 heavy-duty generator sets, 27 public address systems, search and rescue equipment and 18 automatic weather stations have been sent to the flood-prone districts so that the officers and staff concerned can swing into action immediately if an area is hit by floods.

The Disaster Management Authority has also directed the districts to carry out mock drills to deal with floods and any kind of natural or man-made disaster. Baruah said that normally school buildings are used as relief camps during floods, which affects the education system. To deal with the problem, the Government has directed the Deputy Commissioners to identify town halls, community halls, etc., so that those can be used as relief camps instead. However, in some places where such halls are not available, school buildings will still have to be used as relief camps. The Government has also asked the Deputy Commissioners to identify the persons who would be able to take charge of the relief camps well in advance instead of rushing things at the last moment.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authority has started mock drills for cross sections of people in Guwahati city to deal with disasters including earthquake, fire, etc., and such drills were organised in three educational institutions of the city. The Authority is planning such drills involving hotels, shopping malls, cinema halls, hospitals, etc., next month, while the circle-level project officers have been directed to educate people in their respective areas and arrange the mock drills.